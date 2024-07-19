United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

