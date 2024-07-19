UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $610.00 Price Target at HSBC

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $564.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $581.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 4,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

