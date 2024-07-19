UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $680.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $640.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $614.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $564.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $581.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,405,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,755,280,000 after purchasing an additional 544,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,062,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,893,331,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after buying an additional 324,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,244,158,000 after acquiring an additional 542,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.