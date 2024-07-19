UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UNH stock opened at $564.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.73. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $581.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

