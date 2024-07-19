US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,521 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

NYSE:STLA opened at $20.52 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

