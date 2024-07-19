US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 46,011 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,959,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $17,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

