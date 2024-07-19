US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Shares of TDY opened at $399.23 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

