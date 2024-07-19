US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 261.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in Roblox by 37.9% in the first quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

