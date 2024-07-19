US Bancorp DE Buys 5,861 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $728,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in monday.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 597.62, a PEG ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day moving average is $214.30. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.