US Bancorp DE Buys 804 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Hawkins worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,098,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 51.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $105.04 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

