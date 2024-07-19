US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.06 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.