US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after purchasing an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

