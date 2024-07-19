US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

SPR opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

