US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6,295.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Nomura assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

