US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

NYSE TFX opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

