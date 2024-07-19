US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after acquiring an additional 399,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

