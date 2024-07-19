US Bancorp DE Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $409.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.32 and a 200-day moving average of $473.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

