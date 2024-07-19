US Bancorp DE Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.59 and a 12-month high of $319.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

