US Bancorp DE Has $2.58 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,054,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 88,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.35 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

