US Bancorp DE Has $2.60 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

