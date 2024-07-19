US Bancorp DE Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 750.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 209,054 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,904,084. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

