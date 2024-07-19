US Bancorp DE Has $3.28 Million Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 186.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. Bank of America lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $226,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $19.63 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

