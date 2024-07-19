US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $243.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

