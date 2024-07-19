US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

FN stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

