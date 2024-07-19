US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $400.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

