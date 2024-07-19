US Bancorp DE Purchases 288 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital World Investors raised its position in Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

