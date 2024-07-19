US Bancorp DE Purchases 32 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $459.27 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.40. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

