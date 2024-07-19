US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,608 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

