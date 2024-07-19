US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

