US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,317,000 after buying an additional 884,572 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,752,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

