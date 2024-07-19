US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

