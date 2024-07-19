US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

