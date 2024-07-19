US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. UBS Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

