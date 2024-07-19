US Bancorp DE Sells 10,496 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

