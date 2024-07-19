US Bancorp DE Sells 1,452 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

