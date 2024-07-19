US Bancorp DE Sells 14,583 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 631,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.