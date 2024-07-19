US Bancorp DE Sells 15,809 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in NetEase by 492.6% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 93,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 77,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

