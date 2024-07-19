US Bancorp DE Sells 17,404 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Cognex Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.