US Bancorp DE Sells 2,022 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

