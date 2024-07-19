US Bancorp DE Sells 2,280 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 373.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 26.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Insulet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $194.96 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

