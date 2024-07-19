US Bancorp DE Sells 334 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.