US Bancorp DE Sells 5,292 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Boston Partners increased its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

