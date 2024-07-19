US Bancorp DE Sells 56,625 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of KOS opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

