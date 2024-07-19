US Bancorp DE Sells 7,100 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.93 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

