US Bancorp DE Sells 8,985 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $68.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

