V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VFC opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.