Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE VLO opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

