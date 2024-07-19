Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $43.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

