Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Valvoline worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

