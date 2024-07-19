Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,279.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 71,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 953.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.